LPL Financial LLC Purchases 509 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $19,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,003,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,561,000 after acquiring an additional 154,738 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,194,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 301.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 20,075 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Floyd Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,925,000.

Shares of OIH opened at $262.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.51. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $241.01 and a one year high of $353.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.72.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

