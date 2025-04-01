LPL Financial LLC Purchases 7,949 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $18,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $10,603,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,129,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TTWO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $207.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $220.93. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.42.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

