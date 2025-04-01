LPL Financial LLC Purchases 97,789 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 365,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,789 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $19,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $519,000. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 680,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,499,000 after buying an additional 30,767 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $49.84 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.