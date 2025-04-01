LPL Financial LLC Purchases 98,756 Shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,756 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.88% of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF worth $19,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPIQ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. CAP Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 489.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GPIQ opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.26 million, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.02. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $50.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.4148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

