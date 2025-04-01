LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,115 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.81% of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF worth $20,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gimbal Financial acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTMC stock opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $40.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

