LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,796 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 5.67% of Invesco Building & Construction ETF worth $17,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PKB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,665,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Building & Construction ETF alerts:

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PKB opened at $67.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.42. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $65.50 and a 52-week high of $88.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.85.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Building & Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Building & Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.