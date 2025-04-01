LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,219 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $19,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $5,979,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $16,436,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 348,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,795,000 after acquiring an additional 108,821 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 55,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $645,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,770.56. The trade was a 16.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $852,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,301.36. This trade represents a 26.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,553 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,064 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $72.56 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $95.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.56.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.