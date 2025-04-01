LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,833 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $18,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EZU. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

EZU stock opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $46.02 and a 12 month high of $56.27. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

