LPL Financial LLC Sells 54,850 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $19,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 80.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.39. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $83,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,800. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,840. This represents a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,758 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Newmont to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEM

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.