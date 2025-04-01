LPL Financial LLC Sells 83,157 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 883,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,157 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $17,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FUMB. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUMB opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average of $20.11. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $20.18.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

