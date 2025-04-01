LPL Financial LLC Sells 90,056 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,056 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 4.08% of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus worth $19,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,373,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Price Performance

Shares of CSM opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.04. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a one year low of $56.99 and a one year high of $69.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.68.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Company Profile

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

