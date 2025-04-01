LPL Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 581,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,681 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $18,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 40.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 40,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter.

SIL opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.95. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $27.56 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.19.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

