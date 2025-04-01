LPL Financial LLC Trims Position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 316,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF were worth $18,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $660,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 183,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,573,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,504,000 after buying an additional 18,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,394,000.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.97. Invesco MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1846 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

