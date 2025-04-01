Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $17,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $10,460,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 971.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 141,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 127,988 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,007,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,288,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,469,000 after acquiring an additional 92,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,626,000. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David L. Magdol sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $5,805,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 377,182 shares in the company, valued at $21,895,415.10. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $6,966,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,357,636.55. This represents a 22.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

MAIN opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $63.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.84.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $140.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.40 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.25% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 7.11%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

