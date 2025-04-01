Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock Holdings Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.04% of Merchants Bancorp worth $17,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 730.8% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 214.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter worth $202,000. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Merchants Bancorp

In related news, insider Scott A. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $1,077,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,818.60. The trade was a 47.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MBIN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $52.50 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.33. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $53.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.58. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 22.08%. Analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.34%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

