Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,316,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,007 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 3.10% of Metallus worth $18,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Metallus by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,092,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,441,000 after acquiring an additional 128,437 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Metallus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Amundi boosted its position in Metallus by 207.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Metallus during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Metallus in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Metallus Stock Performance

Shares of MTUS opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $562.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Metallus Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $24.31.

About Metallus

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

