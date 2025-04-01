Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,117 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,799,000 after purchasing an additional 330,874 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MasterBrand by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 225,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 83,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in MasterBrand by 1,087.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 246,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 226,068 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 58.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,425,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,437,000 after buying an additional 528,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their price target on MasterBrand from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insider Activity at MasterBrand

In other MasterBrand news, Director Robert Crisci acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $281,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,404.80. The trade was a 43.07 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 6,989 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $99,034.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,618.08. This trade represents a 26.44 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MasterBrand Price Performance

MasterBrand stock opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.77.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $667.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.85 million. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.66%.

MasterBrand announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

