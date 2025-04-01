Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 2,477 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Sylvamo by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 4,825.0% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the third quarter worth $82,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sylvamo Price Performance

SLVM stock opened at $67.19 on Tuesday. Sylvamo Co. has a 12-month low of $56.35 and a 12-month high of $98.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 34.72%. On average, analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sylvamo

In other news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,384,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,591,575.16. This represents a 13.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLVM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sylvamo from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

