Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas L. Col bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $226,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,850. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.59.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.10. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62 and a beta of 0.97. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.63%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

