Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,139 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,494,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $900,127,000 after buying an additional 419,389 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 46,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 17,123 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Invesco by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 106,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 26,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth about $592,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.66.

Invesco Trading Down 0.0 %

IVZ opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 69.49%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.