Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 3,314 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $122.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.12. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $116.13 and a 52 week high of $168.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hyatt Hotels

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $226,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,290.06. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $122,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,712.45. This trade represents a 55.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,600 shares of company stock worth $1,517,798. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.