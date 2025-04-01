Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 44,357 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,357 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Resideo Technologies worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Resideo Technologies Stock Performance
Resideo Technologies stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $28.28.
Resideo Technologies Company Profile
Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.
