Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 44,357 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,357 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Resideo Technologies worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $28.28.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.