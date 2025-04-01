Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 51,100 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,100 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of TransAlta worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TransAlta during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAC. StockNews.com lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of TransAlta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of TAC stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. TransAlta Co. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 6.38%. Equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0458 per share. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

