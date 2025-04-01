Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,426 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.15% of United Natural Foods worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on UNFI shares. CL King raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of UNFI opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.19. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.56.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

