Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 852 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 16,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFX opened at $138.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $128.55 and a 12 month high of $249.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.25.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $795.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Teleflex from $214.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.63.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

