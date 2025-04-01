National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $20,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael J. Schall purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,240. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

NSA opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.93. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

