NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report) by 375.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in NB Bancorp were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NB Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in NB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of NB Bancorp by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter.

Get NB Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NB Bancorp

In other news, Director Hope Pascucci acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.53 per share, with a total value of $741,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,589.75. This represents a 53,333.33 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli bought 2,000 shares of NB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,250. This trade represents a 3.77 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $803,035 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NB Bancorp stock opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. NB Bancorp had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NB Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.