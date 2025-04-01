Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXST. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $685,700.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,601.90. The trade was a 41.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total transaction of $339,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,312.25. The trade was a 28.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,105 shares of company stock valued at $6,722,463. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NXST stock opened at $179.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.22 by ($1.66). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Further Reading

