NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,181 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.11% of NRG Energy worth $19,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 414.9% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NRG Energy news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,780,794.02. This represents a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $5,484,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,191.68. The trade was a 48.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.29.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $95.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $117.26.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

