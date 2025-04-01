Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.75% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 37,342 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,366,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,635,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUMG stock opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $51.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.04.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

