Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Palomar worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,826,000 after acquiring an additional 14,509 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 25.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,093 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Palomar by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Palomar by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Palomar from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Palomar from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.83.

Palomar Price Performance

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $137.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.33. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $139.21.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total transaction of $86,699.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,835,638.36. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela L. Grant sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total value of $159,319.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $268,249.24. This represents a 37.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,340 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Profile

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.