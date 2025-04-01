Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,707 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Paycom Software by 635.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Paycom Software by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.80.

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $218.82 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $242.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $603,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,620.33. The trade was a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total value of $109,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,840.60. The trade was a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $1,476,024 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.