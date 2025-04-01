Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAG. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 36.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 176.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 8,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.03, for a total value of $1,513,320.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,003,508.51. This represents a 23.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $237,683.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE PAG opened at $143.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.24. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.56 and a 1-year high of $180.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.17. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.49%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.