Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.5 %

PECO stock opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.98, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 2.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 246.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

