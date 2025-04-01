Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 307.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,174,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 75.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 22.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $247.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.46. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $183.58 and a 1-year high of $351.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.50.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PIPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PIPR

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.