Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock Position Lessened by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Polaris worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Polaris by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,642,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,119,000 after buying an additional 39,858 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 995,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,382,000 after acquiring an additional 244,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 776,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,740,000 after acquiring an additional 241,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris by 44.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,232,000 after purchasing an additional 171,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.54. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.29 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.95.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PII. Bank of America decreased their target price on Polaris from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $67.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PII

About Polaris

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.