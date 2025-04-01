Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,913,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 572,531 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.30% of Portland General Electric worth $519,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $596,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 989,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after buying an additional 19,057 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 153,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 81,701 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 260.6% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 82,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 14.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on POR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 66.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Portland General Electric news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $56,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,587.20. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

