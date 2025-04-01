Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Stock Position Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,140,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.84% of Post worth $588,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POST. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Post by 426.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Post by 244.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Post by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Post Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $116.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.48 and a 200-day moving average of $112.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.39. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.62 and a twelve month high of $125.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,866.50. The trade was a 8.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 15,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $1,755,180.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,835. This represents a 43.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,096 shares of company stock worth $4,129,355. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Post from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on POST

Post Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.