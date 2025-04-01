Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Stock Position Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,140,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.84% of Post worth $588,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POST. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Post by 426.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Post by 244.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Post by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.
Post Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $116.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.48 and a 200-day moving average of $112.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.39. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.62 and a twelve month high of $125.84.
Insider Buying and Selling at Post
In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,866.50. The trade was a 8.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 15,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $1,755,180.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,835. This represents a 43.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,096 shares of company stock worth $4,129,355. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
POST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Post from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.
Post Profile
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.
