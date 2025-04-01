Promising 5G Stocks To Follow Today – March 29th

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, QUALCOMM, Monolithic Power Systems, Fortinet, Onsemi, and Cadence Design Systems are the seven 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of companies that are involved in the development, production, and deployment of 5G technology and infrastructure. These stocks typically include firms that manufacture hardware, provide network equipment, or offer services that support and accelerate the global adoption of 5G wireless communications. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.26. 45,374,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,553,289. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.21. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $106.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.86. 24,930,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,487,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $66.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $5.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.72. 8,915,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,605,322. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $149.43 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

MPWR traded down $21.55 on Friday, hitting $579.89. 810,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,701. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $637.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $699.67. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $546.71 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,499,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,970,900. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Onsemi (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

NASDAQ ON traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,437,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,105,551. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $80.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ON

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.19. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $230.09 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Featured Articles