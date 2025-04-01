Promising Apparel Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 29th

Lululemon Athletica, Berkshire Hathaway, and Costco Wholesale are the three Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, and market clothing and related accessories. Investors in these stocks typically consider factors such as consumer trends, fashion cycles, and economic conditions that can influence the performance of companies within the apparel industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $48.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $293.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,900,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,794. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $423.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.98. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $8.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $526.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,316,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,216. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.84. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $395.66 and a 52 week high of $537.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ COST traded down $9.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $929.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,099,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,143. The firm has a market cap of $412.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $988.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $946.18. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $697.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

