Promising Nanotechnology Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 30th

OSI Systems, NVE, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, and Clene are the five Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of companies that research, develop, and produce products using manipulation of matter at the nanoscale. These companies typically work on innovations in fields such as medicine, electronics, environmental science, and materials manufacturing, potentially leading to breakthrough technologies and significant market growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $5.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.32. 172,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,453. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.64 and a 200 day moving average of $171.11. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $220.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSIS

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NVEC stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.99. The company had a trading volume of 12,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,115. NVE has a 1-year low of $63.65 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $314.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVEC

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Shares of VRPX stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,118. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRPX

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Shares of BDRX stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.23. 81,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,861. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BDRX

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of Clene stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 28,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,234. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.27. Clene has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $9.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLNN

Featured Articles