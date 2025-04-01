Promising Small Cap Stocks To Follow Today – March 30th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock, and Venus Acquisition are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks are shares in companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically ranging from a few hundred million to around two billion dollars, though the exact thresholds can vary. These stocks tend to offer higher growth potential, but they also come with increased volatility and risk compared to larger, more established companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLL traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. 198,092,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,384,745. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (CRWV)

CoreWeave powers the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. We are the AI Hyperscaler™ driving the AI revolution(1). Our CoreWeave Cloud Platform consists of our proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the software and software intelligence needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale.

Shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock traded up $40.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.00. 40,982,922 shares of the stock were exchanged. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94.

Venus Acquisition (VENA)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

VENA stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 42,778,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,904. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. Venus Acquisition has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $16.17.

