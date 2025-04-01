Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110,345 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs Stock Performance

NYSE:PRLB opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $849.71 million, a P/E ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Proto Labs declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Proto Labs from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Get Our Latest Report on PRLB

Proto Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.