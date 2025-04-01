Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 31,490 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,490 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,207,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,153,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,358,000 after purchasing an additional 166,967 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHE opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average is $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.97. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.57.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 2.38%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $232,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,398,347.60. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

