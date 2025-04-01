Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 54,557 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 155.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,557 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,443,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,448,000 after acquiring an additional 615,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,262,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,596,000 after purchasing an additional 626,427 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,684,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,575,000 after purchasing an additional 177,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,382,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,798,000 after buying an additional 219,971 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,508,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,498,000 after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $73.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

