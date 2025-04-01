Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 984 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,887 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Cavco Industries worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cavco Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,002,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $883,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVCO. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 price target (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $519.63 on Tuesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $331.08 and a fifty-two week high of $544.08. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $514.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.94.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cavco Industries

In related news, Director Susan L. Blount sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.70, for a total value of $353,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,741.20. This trade represents a 20.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Greenblatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.88, for a total transaction of $2,115,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,286 shares in the company, valued at $8,084,459.68. The trade was a 20.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,608 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cavco Industries

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.