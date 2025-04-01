Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 46,593 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,593 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of ExlService worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in ExlService by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Trading Up 0.9 %

ExlService stock opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.91. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $52.43.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $481.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.68 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $675,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,554,781.60. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $833,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,779. This represents a 28.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,351 shares of company stock worth $2,337,284. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on ExlService

ExlService Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.