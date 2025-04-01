Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 79,175 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 79,175 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,217,000 after purchasing an additional 85,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Photronics by 36.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 35,825 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,007,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,739,000 after buying an additional 40,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Photronics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Han Kyung Park sold 11,250 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $277,087.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,340. The trade was a 8.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,532,867. The trade was a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,138 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Photronics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Photronics

Photronics Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.47. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Photronics had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.