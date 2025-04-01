Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $86,062,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,855,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 252.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after buying an additional 158,200 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $10,158,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,149,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MC. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.83.

Insider Activity

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,551 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $184,437.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,762. The trade was a 26.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ciafone Katherine Pilcher sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $260,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,116. This represents a 47.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,721 shares of company stock worth $1,677,017. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $58.37 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $46.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.78 and its 200 day moving average is $71.44.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 11.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.73%.

Moelis & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.