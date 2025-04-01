Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 153,470 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Mosaic by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mosaic from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

